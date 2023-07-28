Open Menu

Kremlin On Attack On Russia's Taganrog: Kiev Continues Striking Civilian Infrastructure

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Kiev continues striking civilians and civil infrastructure facilities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Kiev continues striking civilians and civil infrastructure facilities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian missile was intercepted over Taganrog, and its debris fell in the city damaging buildings and injuring civilians.

The Russian Health Ministry said that a total of 14 people received injuries and seven of them have been hospitalized. Later, the ministry said that another Ukrainian missile in the Rostov Region was intercepted its debris fell far away from populated areas.

"The Kiev regime continues its favorite practice of striking civilian targets, settlements. This is the essence of the Kiev regime," Peskov said, adding that the Russian air defense worked as it should.

Russia Taganrog Rostov Kiev From

