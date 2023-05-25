UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Attacks On Energy Objects: Kiev's Hostile Actions Against Russia Continue

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Kremlin on Attacks on Energy Objects: Kiev's Hostile Actions Against Russia Continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Reports of thwarted terrorist attacks on Russian energy facilities indicate that hostile actions of Ukraine against Russia continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had thwarted a terrorist attack on Russian nuclear facilities ” power transmission towers of the Leningrad and Kalinin nuclear power plants ” plotted by the Ukrainian special services on the eve of Victory Day.

"These are questions for special services, for the FSB in this case. This information has become public knowledge, hostile actions of the Kiev regime against our country continue, the special military operation continues," Peskov told reporters.

The responsibility lies with the terrorists, and the security forces are fighting them, the official added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Nuclear Kiev

Recent Stories

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

46 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.