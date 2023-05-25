MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Reports of thwarted terrorist attacks on Russian energy facilities indicate that hostile actions of Ukraine against Russia continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had thwarted a terrorist attack on Russian nuclear facilities ” power transmission towers of the Leningrad and Kalinin nuclear power plants ” plotted by the Ukrainian special services on the eve of Victory Day.

"These are questions for special services, for the FSB in this case. This information has become public knowledge, hostile actions of the Kiev regime against our country continue, the special military operation continues," Peskov told reporters.

The responsibility lies with the terrorists, and the security forces are fighting them, the official added.