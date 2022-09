(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Russia proceeds from the outcome of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when commenting on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's call to resume Moscow-Kiev talks.

"We proceed primarily from the spirit that, in fact, prevailed at the last meeting between President Putin and President Xi in Samarkand, on the sidelines of the SCO summit. It was a very important, very meaningful meeting," Peskov told reporters.