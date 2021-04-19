Kremlin On Belarus' Attempted Coup: Exact Destructive Plans Were Discussed
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:17 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Commenting on the failed attempt to stage a coup in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that exact destructive plans were discussed, which is a sign of a big danger.
"I do not think we should use the conditional tense.
Obviously, absolutely exact and absolutely destructive plans were discussed. This is all I can say for sure. So, this certainly is a sign of a big danger," Peskov told reporters, asked what consequences could be seen if the plan to stage the coup succeeded.