Kremlin on Belarus' Attempted Coup: Exact Destructive Plans Were Discussed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Commenting on the failed attempt to stage a coup in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that exact destructive plans were discussed, which is a sign of a big danger.

"I do not think we should use the conditional tense.

Obviously, absolutely exact and absolutely destructive plans were discussed. This is all I can say for sure. So, this certainly is a sign of a big danger," Peskov told reporters, asked what consequences could be seen if the plan to stage the coup succeeded.