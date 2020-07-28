UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Belarusian Presidential Candidates: We Value Those Who Prioritize Partnership

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin on Belarusian Presidential Candidates: We Value Those Who Prioritize Partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The Kremlin refrains from making any assessment regarding the electoral processes in Belarus but appreciates those presidential candidates who seek developing relations with Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The election has not been held yet, we do not give any assessment to the election campaign.

We do not meddle in the domestic affairs of our closest ally and will not do it. Belarus, the Union State, the continuation of integration processes, both within the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Eurasian Economic Union and bilaterally ” it means much to us. We certainly highly appreciate those Belarusian representatives who show reciprocity and also favor further deepening of our allied relations," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the presidential candidates.

