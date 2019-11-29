Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Germany's rejection of Russia's proposal to impose moratorium on deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in Europe, as envisioned under the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty

"This is all a matter of talks.

No country can say it does not share Russia's concern over the fact that such an important area as arms control no longer has some documented legal regulation," Peskov said, when asked what Moscow thought of its proposal in light of Berlin's rejection.

The United States withdrew from the treaty earlier this year, after accusing Russia of non-compliance. Moscow has refuted these allegations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has remarked that Moscow has some questions about Washington's compliance.