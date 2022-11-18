MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Moscow welcomes any peacekeeping efforts by third parties to settle the situation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on a possible mediation by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Earlier in the day, The Spectator magazine reported, citing Vittorio Sgarbi, Berlusconi's confidant, that the 86-year-old wants to mediate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Berlusconi believes that he alone can 'lure' his old friend Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, the magazine added.

"President Putin has repeatedly said that we are always happy to welcome and support any peacekeeping effort. As for 'luring' someone, it is better to lure (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy somewhere," Peskov told reporters.