UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Biden-Tikhanovskaya Meeting: This Is His Sovereign Affair

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:12 PM

Kremlin on Biden-Tikhanovskaya Meeting: This Is His Sovereign Affair

The Kremlin sees US President Joe Biden's recent meeting with Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as his own sovereign affair that cannot have any influence on the situation in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Kremlin sees US President Joe Biden's recent meeting with Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as his own sovereign affair that cannot have any influence on the situation in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Biden and Tikhanovskaya met in the White House earlier this week.

Tikhanovskaya said after the talks that she called on Biden to assist a peaceful transition to democracy in her country.

"There is only one question: whom Tikhanovskaya represents. It is the US president's sovereign right to decide with whom to meet, we cannot, have no intention to and have no possibility to interfere. This is not our business," Peskov told reporters.

Such meetings do not have any influence on developments in Belarus, the Kremlin spokesman added.

Related Topics

Business Democracy White House Belarus Opposition

Recent Stories

Germany's Zverev Defeats Djokovic in Tennis Semifi ..

16 seconds ago

IESCO for adopting precautionary measures in rainy ..

18 seconds ago

Rio to reopen stadiums to fans in September

2 minutes ago

Argentina registers 291 single-day COVID-19 deaths ..

2 minutes ago

Australia sets 80% vaccine target to open borders

2 minutes ago

Pentagon issues vaccine mandate following Biden's ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.