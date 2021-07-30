Kremlin on Biden-Tikhanovskaya Meeting: This Is His Sovereign Affair

The Kremlin sees US President Joe Biden's recent meeting with Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as his own sovereign affair that cannot have any influence on the situation in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Kremlin sees US President Joe Biden's recent meeting with Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as his own sovereign affair that cannot have any influence on the situation in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Biden and Tikhanovskaya met in the White House earlier this week.

Tikhanovskaya said after the talks that she called on Biden to assist a peaceful transition to democracy in her country.

"There is only one question: whom Tikhanovskaya represents. It is the US president's sovereign right to decide with whom to meet, we cannot, have no intention to and have no possibility to interfere. This is not our business," Peskov told reporters.

Such meetings do not have any influence on developments in Belarus, the Kremlin spokesman added.