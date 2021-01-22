Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, regarding US President Joe Biden's stated plan to look into various allegations against Russia, that there had been such statements before but no proof of those claims was ever produced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, regarding US President Joe Biden's stated plan to look into various allegations against Russia, that there had been such statements before but no proof of those claims was ever produced.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has announced that Biden urged the intelligence to study the "Russian hackers" story, the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and Moscow's alleged bounties for killing US troops in Afghanistan.

"You and I remember that those numerous investigations regarding the Russian interference were carried out, a lot of US taxpayers' money was spent on it, and we heard official conclusion that there was no such interference," Peskov told reporters.

Regarding the Afghanistan allegations, Peskov pointed out that US intelligence services had disproved those claims, as� "the special services do not have this information and cannot verify it."

"This is what we heard before, the official statements," the spokesman said.