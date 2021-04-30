UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Biden's Presidency: New START Extension Positive Step But Negativity Prevails

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:36 PM

Kremlin on Biden's Presidency: New START Extension Positive Step But Negativity Prevails

The extension of the new START treaty was a positive step that was made during the first 100 days of the new US administration but, overall, the negativity prevails in Moscow-Washington relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The extension of the new START treaty was a positive step that was made during the first 100 days of the new US administration but, overall, the negativity prevails in Moscow-Washington relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We, of course, expected the best.

We must not forget about the very important achievement of the de facto extension of the new START Treaty, such a decision was made at the beginning of the presidential term of [US President Joe] Biden. This is what more likely refers to the positive step, but, of course, this positivity is too small compared to the overall negativity that we accumulated over these 100 days [of Biden's presidency], this [negative] baggage, unfortunately, prevails," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Best

Recent Stories

Putin Is Ready to Mediate Kyrgyz-Tajik Conflict - ..

3 minutes ago

Ali Zaidi chairs review meeting on establishment o ..

3 minutes ago

Five held for decanting

3 minutes ago

AC Wana visits Ramzan Sasta Bazaars

5 minutes ago

Oxygen supply situation under control despite rapi ..

5 minutes ago

Russia detains Navalny's lawyer on criminal charge ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.