The extension of the new START treaty was a positive step that was made during the first 100 days of the new US administration but, overall, the negativity prevails in Moscow-Washington relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The extension of the new START treaty was a positive step that was made during the first 100 days of the new US administration but, overall, the negativity prevails in Moscow-Washington relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We, of course, expected the best.

We must not forget about the very important achievement of the de facto extension of the new START Treaty, such a decision was made at the beginning of the presidential term of [US President Joe] Biden. This is what more likely refers to the positive step, but, of course, this positivity is too small compared to the overall negativity that we accumulated over these 100 days [of Biden's presidency], this [negative] baggage, unfortunately, prevails," Peskov told reporters.