Open Menu

Kremlin On Biden's Slips Of Tongue: Russia Interested In US Getting Objective Information

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin on Biden's Slips of Tongue: Russia Interested in US Getting Objective Information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Russia is interested in the United States receiving objective and correct information about what is going on in the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the recent slip of tongue by US President Joe Biden.

Biden puzzled reporters on Wednesday by saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "clearly losing the war in Iraq," when asked about the fallout of the attempted mutiny by the chief of private military company Wagner Group.

"It is probably important for everyone that the United States remains predictable, maintains an objective assessment of what is happening and is interested in getting information from the right sources in order to form an objective and correct picture of the world for itself.

We are really interested in this, we are very closely monitoring the situation," Peskov told reporters.

The official also expressed the hope that Biden meant Ukraine, not Iraq, in his recent remark.

When asked about media reports regarding Biden's health problems, Peskov said that the Kremlin does not consider it possible to comment on such information.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Iraq Company Tongue Vladimir Putin United States Media From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

38 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

51 minutes ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

51 minutes ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

16 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

18 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

18 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World