MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that forest fires can occur anywhere, including California, when asked about US President Joe Biden's statement about "burning" tundra in Russia.

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's "tundra is burning" during the United Nations Climate Conference and added that Moscow is not willing to deal with its "serious climate problems."

"The tundra is really burning, but let's not forget that the forests are burning ... in California, the forests are burning both in Turkey and in other countries of the world. These are precisely the very consequences of climate change that we are facing," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin disagrees with Biden's claim that Russia does nothing for the climate.

"We do not agree ... Russia's climatic actions are not intended to be timed to coincide with any event. We, of course, are not downgrading for the significance of the event in Glasgow, but Russia's actions are consistent ... and very serious, thoughtful in terms of climate," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that when Putin and the US leader meet again, the Russian president "will have a great opportunity to tell President Biden about what we are doing on climate."