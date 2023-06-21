UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Biden's Words On Xi: US Pursuing Controversial, Unpredictable Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Kremlin on Biden's Words on Xi: US Pursuing Controversial, Unpredictable Policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The United States is pursuing a controversial and unpredictable policy, but this is Washington's business, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the recent statement by US President Joe Biden regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During his address to his supporters in California on Tuesday, the US president said that Xi did not have all the information about the incident with the balloon earlier this year, adding that this was "a great embarrassment for dictators."

"This is a very contradictory manifestation of the US foreign policy, which speaks of a large element of unpredictability on the one hand, and on the other hand, the continuation of such mentoring manifestations of the US foreign policy that have become unacceptable for a huge number of states and the number of these states is constantly growing," Peskov told reporters, noting that this is the US's business.

