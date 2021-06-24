Kremlin on Black Sea Incident: Russia to Do Everything Necessary Via Diplomatic Channels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russia will do everything necessary via diplomatic channels after the incident with a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, when asked if Moscow plans to contact international organizations over the situation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.

"I can't tell you, it's better to address it to the Foreign Ministry. You know that there were contacts with British diplomats, and therefore, of course, through diplomatic channels, Russia will do what it should do in this situation," Peskov told reporters.