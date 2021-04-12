Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Monday on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent claims about Russia's aggression in Ukraine: he said the more often such things are said, the more they are devalued

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Monday on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent claims about Russia's aggression in Ukraine: he said the more often such things are said, the more they are devalued.

In his interview with the NBC, Blinken warned of possible consequences Russia could face over its alleged aggression in Ukraine.

"There is a certain devaluation of such phrases. These calls to abandon some alleged aggressive actions, threats to force one to pay a price - the more you utter such phrases, the more they are devalued," Peskov told reporters, asked to comment on Blinken's statement.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed once again that Russia has never engaged in any aggressive activities.