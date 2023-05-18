UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Blocking Accounts Of Finnish Embassy: Russia Reacting To Actions Of West

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Kremlin on Blocking Accounts of Finnish Embassy: Russia Reacting to Actions of West

Russia is only reacting to the situation created by a number of countries of the collective West, including Finland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the blocking of bank accounts of the Finnish embassy and Helsinki's note

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia is only reacting to the situation created by a number of countries of the collective West, including Finland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the blocking of bank accounts of the Finnish embassy and Helsinki's note.

On Wednesday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that the ministry received information about the freezing of its missions' bank accounts in Russia on April 27 and sent a note to Moscow, but no official explanation has been received yet.

"This is not an initiative move on the Russian side. We are reacting to the situation that the authorities of a number of countries of the collective West are creating, including, to our regret, Finland .

... We will respond to the note by repeating that the principle of reciprocity and the principle of an adequate response to unfriendly steps will continue to prevail in our relationship," Peskov told reporters.

On April 1, bank accounts of the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Helsinki were frozen by Finnish bank Nordea. On April 18, the center's land and buildings were also seized by the Finnish authorities, a measure which was lifted on the following day.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Bank Helsinki Finland April

Recent Stories

Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai graduates ..

Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai graduates 250 students in BS and MS prog ..

36 seconds ago
 Mental health day observed in SBBWU

Mental health day observed in SBBWU

9 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers condolences over flood victims

16 minutes ago
 Australian football: Remarkable milestones followi ..

Australian football: Remarkable milestones following entry into AFC

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its ..

Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its Undergraduate Research Compet ..

31 minutes ago
 Nahida Khan 'the coach' gears up for new challenge ..

Nahida Khan 'the coach' gears up for new challenge

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.