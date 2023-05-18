Kremlin on Blocking Accounts of Finnish Embassy: Russia Reacting to Actions of West

Russia is only reacting to the situation created by a number of countries of the collective West, including Finland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the blocking of bank accounts of the Finnish embassy and Helsinki's note

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia is only reacting to the situation created by a number of countries of the collective West, including Finland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the blocking of bank accounts of the Finnish embassy and Helsinki's note.

On Wednesday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that the ministry received information about the freezing of its missions' bank accounts in Russia on April 27 and sent a note to Moscow, but no official explanation has been received yet.

"This is not an initiative move on the Russian side. We are reacting to the situation that the authorities of a number of countries of the collective West are creating, including, to our regret, Finland .

... We will respond to the note by repeating that the principle of reciprocity and the principle of an adequate response to unfriendly steps will continue to prevail in our relationship," Peskov told reporters.

On April 1, bank accounts of the Russian Center of Science and Culture in Helsinki were frozen by Finnish bank Nordea. On April 18, the center's land and buildings were also seized by the Finnish authorities, a measure which was lifted on the following day.