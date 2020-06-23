UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Bolton's Book: Unusual Frankness, Any Publication Should Be Checked

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:06 PM

Kremlin on Bolton's Book: Unusual Frankness, Any Publication Should Be Checked

The Kremlin is reading the book by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, it is unusually frank, but any publication must be checked, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Kremlin is reading the book by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, it is unusually frank, but any publication must be checked, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"This is Bolton's version, it is quite unusual for high-level officials to give the information, which is not supposed to be shared with anyone, so frankly.

So, there should be an understanding that any publication should be checked. We are slowly familiarization ourselves with the book," Peskov told reporters.

