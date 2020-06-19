(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged influence on US President Donald Trump, that the US leader was not a violin that Putin could play.

In his forthcoming memoir, extracts of which were released by US media earlier this week, ex-US National Security Advisor John Bolton expressed the belief that Trump was easily manipulated by foreign leaders, including Putin.

"No, Putin cannot play Trump like a violin. Putin has repeatedly expressed his opinion about Trump in multiple interviews," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Bolton's claims.

Putin does not see his US counterpart as an easily influenced person, the Kremlin spokesman added.