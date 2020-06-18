UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Bolton's Stand On Putin-Trump Talks: We Have Not Yet Read 'White House Memoir'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:58 PM

Kremlin on Bolton's Stand on Putin-Trump Talks: We Have Not Yet Read 'White House Memoir'

The Kremlin has not yet read the book by ex-US National Security Advisor John Bolton, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday, when asked about the Kremlin's stand on the published fragments, particularly those on talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Kremlin has not yet read the book by ex-US National Security Advisor John Bolton, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday, when asked about the Kremlin's stand on the published fragments, particularly those on talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have not yet had an opportunity to read Bolton's book," Peskov said.

US media released on Wednesday the first extracts from the forthcoming book "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir." Trump, described in the book as a person easily manipulated by foreign leaders, lashed out at his former adviser, calling him a "disgruntled boring fool." In particular, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the book, that Trump decided to soften his stand on Venezuela sanctions following talks with Putin back in 2019.

Related Topics

Russia White House Trump Vladimir Putin Venezuela 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi discusses cultural cooperation with ..

14 minutes ago

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

27 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

31 minutes ago

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

59 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

1 hour ago

Undetected dangerous viral infection causes myster ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.