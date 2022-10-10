UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Bolton's Threats Against Putin: President's Security Ensured At Proper Level

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The security of Russian President Vladimir Putin is ensured at the proper level, given all existing threats, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton's recent remark.

Bolton said in an interview with CBS that Putin is "a military target," noting that "by using tactical nuclear weapons, Putin signs his death warrant."

"The зresident's security is ensured at the appropriate level, taking into account all existing threats," Peskov told reporters.

