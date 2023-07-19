Kremlin on Calls Bishkek Important Partner of Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Kyrgyzstan is a close partner of Russia, we have advanced relations and integration processes, and Moscow intends to develop them further, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, The Washington Post reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter, that the White House is preparing economic sanctions against Kyrgyzstan to force the country to stop alleged exports of banned goods to Russia.

"Apart from the fact that Kyrgyzstan is our close partner and ally, of course, we are also united by participation in very advanced integration processes," Peskov said, commenting on the media report.

This integration brings great benefits to Kyrgyzstan, and both countries intend to develop bilateral relations further, the spokesman concluded.