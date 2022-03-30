Kremlin on Calls for Military to Go All Out in Ukraine: There Is No Place for Emotions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on calls for military to go all out in Ukraine, that there is no place for emotions, and it is important to trust negotiators.

"Most importantly, there should be no place for emotions.

Negotiations are carried out by professionals, you need to trust them. The position of the Russian side is well known, it is logical, has a solid basis, and this position has not changed," Peskov told reporters.