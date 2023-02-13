Kremlin on Calls for US Citizens to Leave Russia: It Is Not for 1st Time, Nothing New

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The appeal of the US Embassy in Moscow to US citizens not to visit and leave Russia is not anything new, such calls have been repeatedly voiced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the US embassy called on its citizens, as well as persons with dual citizenship, to refrain from traveling to Russia due to the "unpredictable consequences" of the conflict in Ukraine, and those who are already on its territory to urgently leave the country.

"This is not the first time we hear such calls not to visit Russia and leave Russia. They have been voiced from the State Department more than once in the last period. Therefore, this is not some kind of innovation," Peskov told reporters.