Kremlin on Calls in Kiev for Dialogue With Russia: Sober Approaches Persist in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Despite the flows of hatred in Ukraine, there still remain sober approaches to future relations with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that there is an increase in the number of Ukrainians advocating peace talks with Russia, calling it a "dangerous trend.

"Despite all the propaganda flows filled with hatred for Russia ... glimpses of sober thinking and approaches to the future of our bilateral relations still persist in the country, and they are inevitable," Peskov told reporters.