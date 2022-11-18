Kremlin on Calls on Russia to Leave ZNPP: Moscow Will Continue Communication With IAEA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Moscow will continue to communicate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concerning the calls on Russia to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We will continue our communication with the IAEA," Peskov told a briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, the IAEA board of Governors adopted a resolution demanding that Russia abandons its "baseless claims" of ownership of the ZNPP, and immediately withdraws its military from the plant, so that "competent Ukrainian authorities regain full control of the plant to ensure its safe and secure operation."