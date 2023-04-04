Close
Kremlin On Calls To Ban Wikipedia: Equivalent Needs To Be Created First

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin on Calls to Ban Wikipedia: Equivalent Needs to Be Created First

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Wikipedia does contain a lot of errors and distortions, but it is necessary to create its equivalent first and only then talk about banning it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, head of Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Valery Fadeyev said that Wikipedia contains many historical and political distortions and it is necessary to create an alternative to it and ban it.

"You know that in various formats, on different forums and at different levels, the point of view has been repeatedly expressed that we need to create an equivalent of Wikipedia, and that would contain verified and accurate information, objective information, because we know that there are a lot of distortions on Wikipedia.

.. so, of course, it is necessary to create an equivalent," Peskov said.

It is too early to make decisions about blocking Wikipedia, first we need to create its equivalent, the spokesman added.

