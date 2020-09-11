Kremlin on Calls to Investigate Navalny 'Poisoning': We Do Not Like Being Ordered Around

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said, regarding foreign states' calls on Russia to investigate the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny, that Russia did not like being told what legal steps to take

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said, regarding foreign states' calls on Russia to investigate the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny, that Russia did not like being told what legal steps to take.

Peskov reiterated that Russia was carrying out a preliminary probe into the situation.

"Naturally,, we would not want to be and we don't like being told by other countries what legal steps [to take], when and why," the spokesman said.

Russia cannot launch an case based on conclusions that were made by German doctors, Peskov said.

"In the same way as it would probably be impossible to launch a criminal case in Germany based on the tests that were taken in our military hospital. It's impossible, it's nonsense from a legal viewpoint," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the Russian law enforcement agencies were waiting for Germany to respond to its request for information and could send additional requests to Germany regarding the case.