Kremlin on Calls to Toughen US Policy: Most of This Talk Is Unrelated to Official Politics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Tuesday on the calls to toughen Russia's policy on the United States, noting that most of this talk is unrelated to the official politics.

"We hear different conversations quite often. Mots of this talk certainly has nothing to do with the official stand.

You know that all of our foreign political contacts are based excursively on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and reciprocity. You know that we are in favor of having kind relations with everyone," Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has always prioritized the protection of national interests, the Kremlin spokesman recalled.

"President Putin is a strong supporter of kind relations with everyone, but of course it is impossible to develop relations on our own," Peskov continued.