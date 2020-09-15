UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Cancellation Of Lavrov's Berlin Visit: We See No Factors Affecting Relations

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:42 PM

The Kremlin does not see any factors that could affect the Russian-German relationship, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, regarding the cancellation of Russian Prime Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Kremlin does not see any factors that could affect the Russian-German relationship, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, regarding the cancellation of Russian Prime Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Berlin.

"As the format of the visit was significantly cut down and changed by Germany, our minister decided to cancel the visit. I would not say anything about the relations at the moment because from our point of view, we are certain, that there are no factors that could have a negative impact or should have a negative impact on our relations," Peskov told reporters.

