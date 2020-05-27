UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Chances Of Restrictions Lift In Moscow By June 24: COVID-19 Situation Improves

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:40 PM

Kremlin on Chances of Restrictions Lift in Moscow by June 24: COVID-19 Situation Improves

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the possibility that coronavirus restrictions will be removed in Moscow by the Victory Day Parade, that the situation is likely to improve in a month, prompting relevant developments.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the parade in Moscow, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, would be held on June 24. It was postponed from May 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"There is a month left, and we see that the situation develops, it is also developing in Moscow, positive trends are noted," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether self-isolation in Moscow could be canceled ahead of the parade.

"We assume that the situation will change further over the month, and relevant changes will be introduced," the spokesman added.

Peskov expressed the belief that June 24 was likely to be made a day-off.

