Kremlin On Change In Washington's Rhetoric: US Can Make Kiev More Compliant In Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Kremlin on Change in Washington's Rhetoric: US Can Make Kiev More Compliant in Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The United States can make Kiev more compliant when it comes to negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"If desired, Washington is able to influence Kiev in terms of greater compliance. If desired, Washington is able to take into account the concerns of our country," Peskov said, answering a question whether the Kremlin sees an improvement in the possibility of moving towards peace talks after a change in Washington's rhetoric.

On Tuesday, Polish media reported that two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people.

Polish President Andrzej Duda noted that Warsaw did not have accurate information as to which country owned the missiles. Ukraine blamed Russia for the hit after Polish media reported a suspected missile landing. US President Joe Biden said it was unlikely that the missile came from Russia, which denied targeting the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Earlier in the day, the White House press pool said that US President Joe Biden, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remark denying that the missiles in Poland were Ukrainian, said that is not the evidence.

