MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Kremlin is not ruling out the US Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) involvement in the operation of Ukrainian special services against Russians in Minsk, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

CNN has reported that the US has been supporting Kiev's operation intended at luring 33 Russians suspected of involvement in the events in Donbas via Belarus.

"Well, you probably remember that even then we said that there are traces of foreign special services, even when these events were developing. In this case, this is an extra indirect confirmation that these traces are not so deeply hidden. Here I will not give any specifics, but that there are traces here, we said already then," Peskov told reporters.