Kremlin On CIS Leaders Attending Victory Parade: Countries Have Will To Preserve History

Published May 10, 2023

Kremlin on CIS Leaders Attending Victory Parade: Countries Have Will to Preserve History

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The arrival of the CIS leaders at the Victory Parade in Moscow suggests that their countries have the political will to preserve historical memory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9 was attended by the leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

"The presence of the CIS leaders at the parade yesterday shows that there is political will and public will in their countries to preserve this memory. We will carry this memory to all the peoples of the world, and so that at least those who want to have the opportunity to get acquainted with real information," Peskov told a briefing.

On the contrary, the ignorance of the United States toward the history of World War II will lead to the appearance of a generation that will not be able to soberly assess the present and the future, the official added.

