UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Claims Lukashenko Heads To Moscow For Talks With Putin: No Meeting Is Planned

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Kremlin on Claims Lukashenko Heads to Moscow for Talks With Putin: No Meeting Is Planned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan to hold a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin told Sputnik on Thursday, refuting claims spread on social media.

Some Telegram channels have recently reported, citing sources, that Lukashenko is heading to Moscow for urgent talks with Putin amid the violent protests in Belarus.

"There is no such meeting on schedule," the Kremlin said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Social Media Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down i ..

11 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal ent ..

14 minutes ago

China will always remain strong partner, close fri ..

40 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Transit today

44 minutes ago

Collective aspiration of Kashmiris is to join Paki ..

1 hour ago

“Apps UP” HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest Co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.