Kremlin on Claims Lukashenko Heads to Moscow for Talks With Putin: No Meeting Is Planned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan to hold a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin told Sputnik on Thursday, refuting claims spread on social media.

Some Telegram channels have recently reported, citing sources, that Lukashenko is heading to Moscow for urgent talks with Putin amid the violent protests in Belarus.

"There is no such meeting on schedule," the Kremlin said.