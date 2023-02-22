MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russia's return to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will depend on the position of the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Everything will depend on the position of the West. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin clearly outlined what worries us.

We now see NATO's involvement in the conflict, we see, as the president said yesterday, NATO is working to turn a local conflict into a universal one, on the one hand" Peskov told reporters.

On the other hand, NATO maintains an openly hostile position towards Russia, the official said, noting that the alliance takes measures threatening Russia's security.

"As soon as there is a willingness to take into account our concerns, then the situation will change," Peskov added.