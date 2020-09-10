(@FahadShabbir)

There may have been some misunderstanding during the conversation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in which they discussed the situation of Alexey Navalny, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Conte has told Foglio outlet that Putin spoke to him about his plan to set up a commission to investigate the situation with Navalny. The Russian opposition figure suddenly fell ill while on the plane. Navalny was initially hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk and then transferred to Berlin. The German government has claimed that he was poisoned with a Novichok-type substance.

Tests made in Russia showed no trace of poison in Navalny's system. Russia has asked Berlin to share its data and offered to share its information on the case, too.

"I cannot rule out that there was some misunderstanding there. They did discuss the Berlin patient and the president did tell his Italian colleague that pre-trial probe had been ongoing for some time now. De facto, the probe has started, de jure there is not ground to launch a criminal case because all tests by Russian experts showed no sign of poison. And Putin reiterated that yes, we obviously want to find out what happened and are interested in this," Peskov told reporters.