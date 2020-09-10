UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Conte's Words About Navalny Case Commission: It Could Be Misunderstanding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 03:21 PM

Kremlin on Conte's Words About Navalny Case Commission: It Could Be Misunderstanding

There may have been some misunderstanding during the conversation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in which they discussed the situation of Alexey Navalny, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) There may have been some misunderstanding during the conversation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in which they discussed the situation of Alexey Navalny, the Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Conte has told Foglio outlet that Putin spoke to him about his plan to set up a commission to investigate the situation with Navalny. The Russian opposition figure suddenly fell ill while on the plane. Navalny was initially hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk and then transferred to Berlin. The German government has claimed that he was poisoned with a Novichok-type substance.

Tests made in Russia showed no trace of poison in Navalny's system. Russia has asked Berlin to share its data and offered to share its information on the case, too.

"I cannot rule out that there was some misunderstanding there. They did discuss the Berlin patient and the president did tell his Italian colleague that pre-trial probe had been ongoing for some time now. De facto, the probe has started, de jure there is not ground to launch a criminal case because all tests by Russian experts showed no sign of poison. And Putin reiterated that yes, we obviously want to find out what happened and are interested in this," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia German Berlin Vladimir Putin Omsk May Criminals All Government Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Qureshi urges SCO members to fight against fascist ..

7 minutes ago

Four-story building collapses in Korangi Town

17 minutes ago

Kremlin slams US accusations over Navalny as 'unac ..

39 seconds ago

Five Killed as Protests Erupt in Colombia Over Man ..

45 seconds ago

Russian Government Setting Aside $54Mln to Buy Flu ..

2 minutes ago

EU to Hit 40-50 Belarusian Individuals With Sancti ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.