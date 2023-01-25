Kremlin on Controversial Remarks on Supplies of Abrams Tanks: Not All Is as Smooth in NATO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) There are a lot of controversial statements regarding the supply of M1 Abrams heavy tanks to Ukraine from Germany and the United States, not everything is as smooth in NATO and with the availability of tanks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, media reported that Washington could announce as early as this week the delivery of a "significant number" of the M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, possibly between 30 and 50. The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that if the delivery approved, it would likely drag on for months or years because the transfer is "logistically tiresome."

"There are a lot of conflicting statements, media reports, leaks, and so on (both from Germany and the US). It is clear that not everything is going smoothly there, and not everything is going smoothly neither in the alliance nor with the availability of tanks," Peskov told reporters.