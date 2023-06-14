UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Creation Of Sanitary Zone In Ukraine: Necessary To Move Security Line

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The security line of Russian regions will have to be moved as Ukraine is obtaining more long-range weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if Ukrainian attacks on the Russian territory will continue, then Moscow will have to consider the issue of creating a sanitary zone in Ukraine so their missiles will not be able to reach Russian regions

"We are talking about the fact that from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, shelling, bombing of the social infrastructure of civilians, civilian homes and so on are carried out.

In order to ensure security, as the Kiev regime has more complex and longer-range weapons, we will have to move this military infrastructure to a decent sanitary distance, in order to ensure the safety of citizens," Peskov told a briefing.

