Kremlin on CSTO Peacekeepers' Deployment in Kazakhstan: Issue Coordinated by CSTO

The presence of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers in Kazakhstan is not regulated by Russia, everything is coordinated by the CSTO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"This is decided by the CSTO," Peskov told reporters when asked why Russia is the last to withdraw its contingent from Kazakhstan.

The official added that the peacekeeping forces' deployment took several days.

"In this case, this is all coordinated by the CSTO, so this is not a question only for Russia," he said.