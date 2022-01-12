UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On CSTO Peacekeepers' Deployment In Kazakhstan: Issue Coordinated By CSTO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Kremlin on CSTO Peacekeepers' Deployment in Kazakhstan: Issue Coordinated by CSTO

The presence of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers in Kazakhstan is not regulated by Russia, everything is coordinated by the CSTO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The presence of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers in Kazakhstan is not regulated by Russia, everything is coordinated by the CSTO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This is decided by the CSTO," Peskov told reporters when asked why Russia is the last to withdraw its contingent from Kazakhstan.

The official added that the peacekeeping forces' deployment took several days.

"In this case, this is all coordinated by the CSTO, so this is not a question only for Russia," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan All From

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Pri ..

Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan

4 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Pri ..

Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan

8 minutes ago
 Basic economic indicators kept under control even ..

Basic economic indicators kept under control even in times of pandemic: Reza Baq ..

17 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka names rare twin baby elephants

Sri Lanka names rare twin baby elephants

1 minute ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

1 minute ago
 Irrigation to go solar for shelterbelt in Xinjiang ..

Irrigation to go solar for shelterbelt in Xinjiang's desert

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.