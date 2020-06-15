Kremlin on Czech Diplomats' Expulsion: We Cannot Ignore Unfriendly Moves

The Kremlin regrets "irritants" in the relationship with Prague and is still interested in mending ties, but cannot ignore unfriendly steps, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Kremlin regrets "irritants" in the relationship with Prague and is still interested in mending ties, but cannot ignore unfriendly steps, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"A few last months have brought certain irritants to our ties. We regret this. Of course, we cannot be indifferent, we cannot tolerate Prague's unfriendly steps and will respond adequately each time, which is exactly what is happening. But on the whole, we are of course interested ... in further improvement and maintaining mutually beneficial partnership with the Czech Republic," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the expulsion of the Czech diplomats that followed a similar move on Prague's part.

As for the dismantled monument to a Soviet marshal in Prague, Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of it, Peskov said.

"Of course, he cannot handle this issue personally, but you know that we offered various options to our Czech colleagues. Unfortunately, not one of the options was met with understanding," Peskov told reporters.