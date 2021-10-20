Kremlin on Deripaska Mansion Raids: We Are Ready to Protect Interests of Russian Citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Kremlin does not yet have information about the reasons for searches in a Washington mansion presumably belonging to Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, stressing that Moscow is ready to protect the rights of Russian citizens.

"The Kremlin cannot provide any comment.

We have heard statements that these real estate assets are not a property of the entrepreneur. We do not yet have information about what these searches are connected to," Peskov told reporters.

"Anyway, if actions of the law enforcement officers concern our Russian citizens, then, of course, we will be ready to protect their interests in every possible way," the Kremlin spokesman assured.