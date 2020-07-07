UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Detention Of Safronov: Counterintelligence Working Thoroughly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

Kremlin on Detention of Safronov: Counterintelligence Working Thoroughly

The Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding the detention of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian Space Agency, that the counterintelligence services were meticulous in their job

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding the detention of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian Space Agency, that the counterintelligence services were meticulous in their job.

The Federal Security Service said earlier in the day that Safronov was suspected of transferring confidential defense information to one of the NATO special services. Roscosmos has said that Safronv's detention is unrelated to his work for the space agency. Before Roscosmos, Safronov was covering the military and space stories for Vedomosti and Kommersant newspapers.

"Unfortunately, such accusations were announced. We know that the counterintelligence has a lot of work, a lot of concerns, and they do their work very well," Peskov told reporters.

