Kremlin on Detention of WSJ Correspondent in Russia: He Caught Red-Handed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Wall Street Journal Moscow bureau correspondent Evan Gershkovich detained in the city of Yekaterinburg was caught red-handed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg on a suspicion of espionage for the US. On instructions from Washington, Gershkovich collected classified information about the activities of one of Russian military-industrial complex firms, the FSB said. He was detained in Yekaterinburg while trying to obtain secret information.

"The only thing I can say is that, as far as we know, he was caught red-handed," Peskov told reporters when asked if Moscow will cooperate with the US intelligence services on the matter.

Commenting on a possible response measure by the US, the official expressed the hope that there will be no reaction.

"We hope that this will not happen and this should not happen because once again I repeat it is not about suspicions, it is about the fact that he was caught red-handed," he said.

Additionally, he said that employees of the WSJ Moscow bureau can continue to work if they are accredited.