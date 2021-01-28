Kremlin on Detentions After January 23 Rallies: Law Enforcement Agencies Do Their Job

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on multiple detentions after the January 23 unauthorized rallies across the country, saying that law enforcement agencies are just doing their job.

"We expressed concerns before the events enfolded. And now law enforcement agencies are just performing their functions.

Multiple violations of the Russian Federation's laws were committed and the police authorities keep working," Peskov said at a briefing.

When asked if the Kremlin believes the response to the violations is proportionate, Peskov said that the Kremlin's opinion on the matter was not as important as "what the agencies believe should be done to protect public order and guarantee the reign of law."