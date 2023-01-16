UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Dnipro Building Collapse: Russian Military Not Striking Civilian Infrastructure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Russian military is not striking civilian building and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and the cause of the collapse of a residential building in the city of Dnipro was Kiev's interceptor missile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The Russian armed forces do not strike residential buildings or civilian infrastructure facilities, strikes are carried out against military targets," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that Ukrainian officials said that this tragedy was a result of an anti-aircraft missile.

"You have seen the conclusion of some representatives of the Ukrainian side, where it was said that, in fact, this tragedy was the result of the action of anti-aircraft missiles," Peskov said, answering a question from journalists about how the Kremlin could comment on Kiev's attempts to blame Russia for the destruction of a residential building in Dnipro.

