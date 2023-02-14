Kremlin on Downed Balloons Over US: Should Not Blame Anyone, Sort Out Themselves

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) In the situation with the downed balloons over the territory of the United States, it is hardly possible to blame anyone, the US should sort out this issue on its own, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"And as for this story with balloons, with which the whole of US is preoccupied at the moment, weather they like it or not, probably, it is hardly possible to blame anyone. It would be better for the US to sort out this issue on its own," Peskov said.