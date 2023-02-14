UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Downed Balloons Over US: Should Not Blame Anyone, Sort Out Themselves

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin on Downed Balloons Over US: Should Not Blame Anyone, Sort Out Themselves

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) In the situation with the downed balloons over the territory of the United States, it is hardly possible to blame anyone, the US should sort out this issue on its own, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"And as for this story with balloons, with which the whole of US is preoccupied at the moment, weather they like it or not, probably, it is hardly possible to blame anyone. It would be better for the US to sort out this issue on its own," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Weather United States

Recent Stories

Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Gello joins PPP

Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Gello joins PPP

19 minutes ago
 Khalifa Al Marar heads UAE delegation at high-leve ..

Khalifa Al Marar heads UAE delegation at high-level conference in support of occ ..

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qas ..

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qasimia University

1 hour ago
 Govt arduously working for betterment of relations ..

Govt arduously working for betterment of relations with all int’l partners: FM

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE- ..

Saif bin Zayed, Rwandan Prime Minister launch UAE-Rwanda partnership to exchange ..

3 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquake rises to 36,000

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.