Kremlin on Drone Attack in Kursk Region: Air Defense Systems Work, Measures Taken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Ukraine does not stop attempts to strike, but Russian air defense systems are working effectively, appropriate measures are being taken, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said that a drone crashed in the town of Kurchatov ” on the territory of which the Kursk nuclear power plant is located ” overnight, noting that no one was injured and no critical facilities were damaged.

"Well, it is obvious that the enemy does not give up attempts to strike. But all our air defense systems are working, working efficiently, demonstrating their effectiveness over and over again, and appropriate measures are being taken," Peskov told reporters.