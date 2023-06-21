Kremlin on Drone Attack in Moscow Region: Investigation Underway

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Electronic warfare means coped with their task in the Moscow Region, and an investigation into a drone attack is currently underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev tried to carry out a terrorist attack on objects in the Moscow Region, adding that all UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare.

"Indeed, yes, there was a (drone) attack. The means to combat drones (electronic warfare) did their job, now the relevant authorities are investigating," Peskov told reporters.