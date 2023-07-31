Open Menu

Kremlin On Drone Attacks: Moscow Security Measures Already Strengthened

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Security measures in Moscow have already been strengthened, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when asked about recent drone attacks on the Russian capital.

"It is obvious that security measures have already been strengthened, and so all possible measures are being taken to organize protection at the required level from the continuing danger of terrorist attacks on civilian targets," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow will not increase the level of terrorist threat, the spokesman added.

"The true nature of the Kiev regime is confirmed again and again, terrorist attempts to deliver terrorist strikes continue for real," Peskov said.

