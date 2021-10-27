Kremlin on Drone Supplies to Ukraine: It May Lead to Destabilization

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Deliveries of Turkish drones to Ukraine may lead to negative consequences and further destabilization of the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We have really special good relations with Turkey, but in this case, unfortunately, our fears are confirmed that the supply of such types of weapons to the Ukrainian military could potentially lead to destabilization of the situation on the line of contact," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that such decisions do not contribute to the settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict.